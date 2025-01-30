Massive Fraud Uncovered: ED Raids Milk Company in Madhya Pradesh

Left Menu

The Enforcement Directorate seized assets worth crores from a milk product company in Madhya Pradesh for alleged money laundering. Raids revealed fraudulent lab certificates were used for exporting adulterated products. Key figures involved include Kishan Modi and associates. The action roots back to an FIR by MP Police Economic Offences Wing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:49 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has taken significant action against a Madhya Pradesh-based milk products company by freezing assets and seizing substantial amounts of cash and property. These seizures are a result of raids conducted across multiple locations, targeting the company's alleged involvement in a sprawling money laundering scheme.

The company, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt. Ltd., and its executives, including Kishan Modi, are accused of manufacturing adulterated milk products using fraudulent lab certificates. These forged documents, the ED claims, were instrumental in obtaining necessary certifications for product export.

Investigations revealed 63 falsified certificates, implicating the company in exporting tainted goods. The roots of this case are traced to a complaint filed by the Madhya Pradesh Police Economic Offences Wing. Authorities have frozen approximately Rs 6.26 crore in fixed deposits and seized valuable vehicles and properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

