Massive Fraud Uncovered: ED Raids Milk Company in Madhya Pradesh

The Enforcement Directorate has taken significant action against a Madhya Pradesh-based milk products company by freezing assets and seizing substantial amounts of cash and property. These seizures are a result of raids conducted across multiple locations, targeting the company's alleged involvement in a sprawling money laundering scheme.

The company, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt. Ltd., and its executives, including Kishan Modi, are accused of manufacturing adulterated milk products using fraudulent lab certificates. These forged documents, the ED claims, were instrumental in obtaining necessary certifications for product export.

Investigations revealed 63 falsified certificates, implicating the company in exporting tainted goods. The roots of this case are traced to a complaint filed by the Madhya Pradesh Police Economic Offences Wing. Authorities have frozen approximately Rs 6.26 crore in fixed deposits and seized valuable vehicles and properties.

