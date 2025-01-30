Protests Erupt in Neem Ka Thana Over District Dissolution

On Thursday, residents of Neem Ka Thana took to the streets, closing markets and schools, and blocking major highways in protest against the dissolution of their district.

Protesters set tyres ablaze and chanted slogans, demanding the restoration of Neem Ka Thana district, as authorities beefed up police presence in response to the unrest.

Key routes, including State Highway 13 and 37B, have been obstructed, prompting traffic diversions while mobile patrol teams remain vigilant, overseeing the tense atmosphere alongside senior police and administrative officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)