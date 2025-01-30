Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Neem Ka Thana Over District Dissolution

In Neem Ka Thana, schools and markets shut down and highways were blocked as people protested against the district's dissolution. Tyres were burnt, and slogans were raised as locals voiced their demands. Additional police forces have been deployed to manage the situation and ensure law and order.

Protests Erupt in Neem Ka Thana Over District Dissolution
On Thursday, residents of Neem Ka Thana took to the streets, closing markets and schools, and blocking major highways in protest against the dissolution of their district.

Protesters set tyres ablaze and chanted slogans, demanding the restoration of Neem Ka Thana district, as authorities beefed up police presence in response to the unrest.

Key routes, including State Highway 13 and 37B, have been obstructed, prompting traffic diversions while mobile patrol teams remain vigilant, overseeing the tense atmosphere alongside senior police and administrative officials.

