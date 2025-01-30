Durban’s Tourism Boom: Festive Season Generates R4.83 Billion, Draws Over 875,000 Visitors

Once again, Durban has solidified its position as South Africa’s premier holiday destination, with the city's tourism sector driving economic growth, job creation, and major revenue generation for the local community.

The eThekwini Municipality has released a comprehensive socio-economic assessment on the impact of the 2024/25 festive season, conducted by BDO South Africa, an independent accounting and consulting firm. The report analyzed the economic benefits, visitor statistics, and employment impact from December 1, 2024, to January 12, 2025.

Record-Breaking Economic Impact

According to the findings, the festive season generated an impressive R1.95 billion in direct tourist spending within eThekwini Municipality, reflecting a surge in demand from both domestic and international visitors.

The report also highlighted a total economic contribution of R4.83 billion, demonstrating the multiplier effect of tourism on hospitality, transport, entertainment, and retail sectors. Additionally, tourism generated R360 million in government revenue, reinforcing its role as a key driver of local and national economic growth.

Job Creation & Employment Growth

Durban's tourism influx resulted in the creation and sustenance of 8,716 jobs, providing crucial employment opportunities across industries, including:

Hospitality (hotels, restaurants, guesthouses)

Retail (shopping centers, local markets)

Transportation (taxis, shuttle services, rental companies)

Entertainment & Events (concerts, festivals, attractions)

"The tourism industry plays a vital role in creating sustainable livelihoods for our people, and these figures reinforce its significance in our economy," the eThekwini Municipality stated.

Visitor Surge: Over 875,000 Tourists Flock to Durban

A total of 875,289 visitors traveled to Durban, marking a strong tourism performance for the 2024/25 festive season.

Domestic overnight visitors: 447,832

International overnight visitors: 33,577

Day visitors: 393,880

According to a visitor survey, 79% of tourists perceive Durban as a top-tier destination, with beaches (73%), restaurants (69%), and shopping experiences (64%) ranking as the most popular activities.

Top attractions included:

Golden Mile Beaches – 73% of visitors

uShaka Marine World – 54% of visitors

Local Shopping & Markets – 64% of visitors

Major Events Drive Tourism Success

The assessment credited several large-scale events with boosting visitor numbers and economic activity, including:

Beach Paradise Festival

Fact DBN Rocks Concert

Anywhere In Your City Festival

uMgababa New Year Picnic

These events attracted thousands of attendees, elevating Durban’s tourism appeal and generating additional revenue for the hospitality sector.

Hotel Occupancy & Tourism Growth

Accommodation demand soared during the festive period:

Average hotel occupancy: 72% (up from 70% in 2023)

Peak hotel occupancy: 91% (Christmas long weekend)

This surge underscores Durban’s growing reputation as a sought-after holiday hotspot and signals strong momentum for continued tourism expansion.

Looking Ahead: Durban’s Tourism Strategy for Growth

The eThekwini Municipality reaffirmed its commitment to tourism development, pledging to strengthen partnerships with stakeholders and implement new strategies to enhance visitor experiences.

Durban Tourism has outlined a series of initiatives aimed at boosting visitor numbers, diversifying attractions, and elevating Durban’s global tourism profile.

Cyril Xaba, Mayor of eThekwini Municipality, emphasized that the city is dedicated to building a resilient and thriving tourism industry, positioning Durban as Africa’s leading travel destination.

For more details on Durban’s tourism attractions and upcoming events, visit www.visitdurban.travel or follow @DBNTourism on social media.