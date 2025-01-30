Left Menu

Decades Later, Bhopal Begins Waste Disposal Amidst Public Concerns

The Madhya Pradesh minister assured the public that the waste from the Bhopal Gas tragedy, India's worst industrial disaster, is being safely disposed at a Pithampur facility. Scientists and courts are overseeing this process, which began decades after the toxic leak of methyl isocyanate gas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:47 IST
Decades Later, Bhopal Begins Waste Disposal Amidst Public Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

In a reassuring address, Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah urged citizens not to panic as Bhopal Gas tragedy waste disposal commenced at an incinerator in Pithampur.

The 1984 disaster, which involved a lethal methyl isocyanate gas leak, remains the world's worst industrial incident, killing thousands and affecting countless others.

With guidance from the Supreme and High Courts, as well as environmental experts, the state emphasizes the safety of this disposal, highlighting that the waste no longer contains harmful chemicals or radioactive particles, an assertion supported by scientific studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025