Decades Later, Bhopal Begins Waste Disposal Amidst Public Concerns

In a reassuring address, Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah urged citizens not to panic as Bhopal Gas tragedy waste disposal commenced at an incinerator in Pithampur.

The 1984 disaster, which involved a lethal methyl isocyanate gas leak, remains the world's worst industrial incident, killing thousands and affecting countless others.

With guidance from the Supreme and High Courts, as well as environmental experts, the state emphasizes the safety of this disposal, highlighting that the waste no longer contains harmful chemicals or radioactive particles, an assertion supported by scientific studies.

