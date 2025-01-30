Bolstering NATO: Strengthening Defense Ties Across the Atlantic
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte held discussions to strengthen NATO by enhancing defense spending and expanding the defense industrial base capacity across the Atlantic.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte have reaffirmed their commitment to fortifying the NATO Alliance. During a call on Wednesday, they emphasized the importance of building a stronger and more lethal alliance by increasing defense spending among allied nations.
The call, as disclosed by the Pentagon on Thursday, highlighted the crucial need for expanding the defense industrial base capacity on both sides of the Atlantic, an initiative aimed at enhancing collective security and readiness against potential threats.
This collaboration between the U.S. and NATO underscores the ongoing efforts to ensure that the alliance remains robust and capable of addressing emerging global security challenges effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Defense
- Secretary
- Capacity
- Industrial Base
- Atlantic
- Security
- Alliance
- Spending
- Fortifying
ALSO READ
A Rare Passover: Power Transition in U.S. Security
China's Crackdown on Data Misuse: A Pledge for Security
CRPF Restructures: Parliament Security Unit Transforms into VIP Security Force
India's Strategic Naval Expansion Boosts National Security
India's Naval Milestones: Strengthening Security with Self-Reliance