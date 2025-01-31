Ecuador's Political Showdown: Noboa vs Gonzalez in 2024

Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa, is poised for potential victory in the approaching February 9 election, according to various polls. The election might culminate in a runoff against leftist contender Luisa Gonzalez, reminiscent of the 2023 face-off where Noboa clinched a final win against Gonzalez despite her initial lead.

Poll results depict a closely contested race, with Comunicaliza's survey indicating Noboa leading with 47.1% of valid votes against Gonzalez's 39.5%. A competing Ipsos poll, however, suggests Noboa could secure an outright victory with 50% of the votes compared to Gonzalez's 34.6%.

Despite his optimistic rhetoric about dismantling corrupt systems, Noboa must confront an unpredictable polling landscape. Analysts, such as Tellimer Insights, caution against overconfidence in survey predictions, suggesting that market expectations may be overly optimistic about electoral outcomes.

