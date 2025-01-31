Left Menu

Ecuador's Political Showdown: Noboa vs Gonzalez in 2024

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa looks to secure another term amid intense competition from Luisa Gonzalez. Despite leading in polls, Noboa faces potential runoff challenges due to unreliable polling data. Investors remain wary of Ecuadorean political and economic stability as election dynamics evolve.

  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa, is poised for potential victory in the approaching February 9 election, according to various polls. The election might culminate in a runoff against leftist contender Luisa Gonzalez, reminiscent of the 2023 face-off where Noboa clinched a final win against Gonzalez despite her initial lead.

Poll results depict a closely contested race, with Comunicaliza's survey indicating Noboa leading with 47.1% of valid votes against Gonzalez's 39.5%. A competing Ipsos poll, however, suggests Noboa could secure an outright victory with 50% of the votes compared to Gonzalez's 34.6%.

Despite his optimistic rhetoric about dismantling corrupt systems, Noboa must confront an unpredictable polling landscape. Analysts, such as Tellimer Insights, caution against overconfidence in survey predictions, suggesting that market expectations may be overly optimistic about electoral outcomes.

