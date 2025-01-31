Left Menu

Republican Senators Challenge Biden's Rule on Work Permit Extensions

Republican Senators John Kennedy and Rick Scott have introduced a resolution to reverse a rule extending automatic work permit renewals from 180 to 540 days, a measure benefiting many immigrants including H-1B visa spouses. They argue it impedes efforts to enforce immigration laws.

Republican Senators John Kennedy and Rick Scott have launched a resolution aimed at overturning a Biden administration rule that increased the automatic renewal period for employment authorizations from 180 to 540 days. The move, they argue, poses challenges to immigration enforcement.

The rule, finalized by the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year, allows an extended renewal period beneficial to immigrants, including spouses of H-1B visa holders. Senators Kennedy and Scott claim this undermines previous efforts to secure the border and enforce immigration laws effectively.

Critics argue the rule grants immigrants excessive time without reporting to authorities, thereby complicating efforts to address illegal work and residency in the United States.

