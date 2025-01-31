Left Menu

Operation Clean: The Arrest of Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants in Kochi

Twenty-seven Bangladeshi nationals working illegally near Kochi have been arrested in a joint operation by the Ernakulam rural police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad. The operation, titled 'Operation Clean,' followed the earlier arrest of Thaslima Begum and is the largest of its kind in a month.

31-01-2025
In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, twenty-seven Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing and working near Kochi have been detained by authorities, according to police reports on Friday.

The arrests were part of 'Operation Clean,' a special drive initiated by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, and were conducted by the Ernakulam rural police in conjunction with the Anti-Terrorist Squad in the North Paravur area.

Authorities revealed that the individuals had been posing as migrant workers from West Bengal, using falsely obtained Aadhaar cards and other documents. This development brings the total number of arrested Bangladeshi nationals in the region to 34 this month, prompting a wider investigation into the agents facilitating illegal border crossings.

