Cold Case Cracked: Justice for Dawn Momohara

A decades-old case that has haunted Honolulu's McKinley High School has finally seen a breakthrough. In 1977, 16-year-old student Dawn Momohara was tragically found dead, a victim of sexual assault and murder.

Former student and Hawaii lawmaker Suzanne Chun Oakland recalls the shock that ensued among students and staff, including herself. In the subsequent years, the case grew cold, leaving the community with unanswered questions. However, thanks to advances in DNA technology, police have now arrested the prime suspect.

Gideon Castro, a former student, was apprehended in Utah, accused of the second-degree murder of Momohara. The arrest offers a sense of justice long sought after by those associated with McKinley High School, including Chun Oakland, who expressed gratitude for the dedication shown in solving the case.

