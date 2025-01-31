Left Menu

Cold Case Cracked: Justice for Dawn Momohara

Suzanne Chun Oakland reflects on a decades-old mystery at Honolulu's McKinley High School, where 16-year-old Dawn Momohara was found dead in 1977. Using DNA advancements, police recently arrested former student Gideon Castro, bringing closure to a crime that haunted the community for years.

A decades-old case that has haunted Honolulu's McKinley High School has finally seen a breakthrough. In 1977, 16-year-old student Dawn Momohara was tragically found dead, a victim of sexual assault and murder.

Former student and Hawaii lawmaker Suzanne Chun Oakland recalls the shock that ensued among students and staff, including herself. In the subsequent years, the case grew cold, leaving the community with unanswered questions. However, thanks to advances in DNA technology, police have now arrested the prime suspect.

Gideon Castro, a former student, was apprehended in Utah, accused of the second-degree murder of Momohara. The arrest offers a sense of justice long sought after by those associated with McKinley High School, including Chun Oakland, who expressed gratitude for the dedication shown in solving the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

