Zero Tolerance: Jammu and Kashmir's Crackdown on Terror Sympathizers

In a continued crackdown on terror sympathizers, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has removed two more government employees. The dismissals highlight the administration's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and underline efforts to dismantle networks sustaining it. Basharat Ahmad Mir and Ishtiyak Ahmed Malik have lost their positions due to alleged terror links.

This latest action follows the dismissal of over 70 government officials since August 2020 by the Lt Governor. The administration employs Article 311 for immediate terminations without inquiry, demonstrating the severe stance taken against those suspected of fostering terrorism ideologies, financial backing, or logistical aid.

Mir, once a police wireless operator, allegedly shared sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence, while Malik, a senior assistant, is accused of aiding terror groups and organizing violent mobs. The strict approach aligns with the Indian government's priority of eradicating terrorism and ensuring peace in the sensitive Union Territory.

