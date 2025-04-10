Left Menu

Zero Tolerance: Jammu and Kashmir's Crackdown on Terror Sympathizers

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed two more government employees for alleged terrorism links. Over 70 have been removed since August 2020, signaling a strict policy against terror networks. The dismissals emphasize a push to neutralize sympathizers for sustained peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a continued crackdown on terror sympathizers, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has removed two more government employees. The dismissals highlight the administration's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and underline efforts to dismantle networks sustaining it. Basharat Ahmad Mir and Ishtiyak Ahmed Malik have lost their positions due to alleged terror links.

This latest action follows the dismissal of over 70 government officials since August 2020 by the Lt Governor. The administration employs Article 311 for immediate terminations without inquiry, demonstrating the severe stance taken against those suspected of fostering terrorism ideologies, financial backing, or logistical aid.

Mir, once a police wireless operator, allegedly shared sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence, while Malik, a senior assistant, is accused of aiding terror groups and organizing violent mobs. The strict approach aligns with the Indian government's priority of eradicating terrorism and ensuring peace in the sensitive Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

