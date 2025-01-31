NZ's Roads on Mend: Bold Plan Yields Impressive Pothole Repair Results

The Government’s commitment to restoring New Zealand’s roads is producing strong results, with approximately 98 percent of potholes on state highways being repaired within 24 hours of identification every month since targets were introduced, Transport Minister Chris Bishop has announced.

A Commitment to Safer Roads

“Increasing productivity to help rebuild our economy is a key priority for our Government, and boosting pothole repairs and prevention will deliver a safe and efficient state highway network that will support this growth," Bishop stated.

“One of the reasons this Government was elected was because people were fed up with the degradation of our roads under Labour. They saw record numbers of potholes affecting daily commutes and freight transport. Our Government promised change to Kiwis and the freight sector, and we are delivering on that promise.”

$3.9 Billion Pothole Prevention Fund

To tackle the issue head-on, the Government established a $3.9 billion Pothole Prevention Activity Class over three years, dedicated to resealing, rehabilitation, and drainage maintenance works. This ensures funds are strictly allocated for pothole prevention rather than being absorbed into broader transportation budgets.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) is delivering a robust programme of works, including a record increase in road rehabilitation. Unlike simple resealing, road rehabilitation involves rebuilding entire sections of road, ensuring long-term durability and fewer potholes forming in the first place.

Record Road Rehabilitation Underway

The Government’s Pothole Prevention Fund has enabled 285.6 lane kilometres of rehabilitation work to be completed over the summer months—a staggering 124 percent increase compared to last year. This record level of investment in road infrastructure is already making a noticeable difference in road conditions.

“The previous government showed Kiwis that throwing more money at a problem is lazy, expensive, and ineffective. Funding must be paired with increased expectations and accountability. That’s why we have introduced performance-based targets to drive better results. Faster pothole repairs are significantly improving the safety and maintenance standards on our roads,” said Bishop.

Delivering Measurable Results

In July last year, the Government introduced stringent targets for NZTA contractors:

95 percent of potholes on main state highways must be repaired within 24 hours of identification.

85 percent of potholes on regional state highways must be repaired within the same timeframe.

The impact has been immediate and measurable. “The results speak for themselves. Since implementing these targets, NZTA has met them consistently each month. They have also adopted new innovations to ensure that temporary pothole repairs last longer before a permanent reseal can take place, rather than relying on ineffective cold mix solutions,” Bishop explained.

Encouraging Public Participation

The Government is also urging the public to play an active role in road maintenance. “If you see a pothole on the state highway network, report it immediately by calling 0800 4 HIGHWAYS. Together, Kiwis are ensuring that potholes are identified and repaired as quickly as possible,” said Bishop.

With the Government’s unwavering commitment and strategic investment, New Zealand’s roads are becoming safer, more reliable, and fit for purpose. Commuters and businesses alike are already experiencing fewer disruptions, reaffirming the effectiveness of these initiatives in improving the country’s infrastructure.