UN Experts Urge Thailand to End Lèse-Majesté Laws, Citing Human Rights Violations

A group of United Nations human rights experts has strongly condemned Thailand’s continued use of lèse-majesté laws to detain and imprison activists, human rights defenders, and political dissidents. They are urging the Thai government to repeal or significantly amend its criminal code to align with international human rights standards.

Calls for Reform Amid Harsh Sentences

“Under international law, individuals have the right to criticize public officials, including a King, and to advocate peacefully for the reform of any public institution, including the monarchy,” the UN experts stated.

Article 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, which criminalizes criticism of the monarchy with penalties of up to 15 years in prison, has been widely condemned by United Nations human rights bodies for violating international law. Since 2020, over 270 individuals have been prosecuted under lèse-majesté, many receiving harsh, consecutive sentences.

The experts pointed out that the law is both vague and excessively punitive, allowing authorities broad discretion in its application.

Arbitrary Detention of Activists and Human Rights Lawyers

One of the most high-profile cases is that of Arnon Nampa, a prominent Thai human rights lawyer. In December 2024, a Thai Criminal Court sentenced Nampa to over two years in prison under Sections 112 and 116 (sedition) of the Criminal Code for delivering a speech advocating for monarchy reform during a protest in August 2020.

This was Nampa’s sixth lèse-majesté conviction, bringing his total prison sentence to over 18 years. He still faces eight additional lèse-majesté charges, with court verdicts pending.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention had previously determined that Nampa’s detention violated international law. Other UN human rights bodies have also continuously expressed concern about the criminal prosecution of Nampa and other political activists in Thailand.

Impact on Free Expression and Democracy

The experts warned that lèse-majesté laws are being weaponized to suppress dissent, stating:

“Lèse-majesté laws have no place in a democratic country.”

They emphasized that the widespread use of these laws against human rights defenders, political opponents, journalists, and ordinary citizens has created a chilling effect on free expression in Thailand.

“The use of this law to punish peaceful expression is silencing legitimate political debate and undermining democracy.”

UN Calls for Immediate Action

The UN experts have urged the Thai government to immediately halt all prosecutions and imprisonments under lèse-majesté laws. They also called for urgent reforms to bring Thailand’s criminal code into compliance with international human rights obligations.

Thailand has long faced international scrutiny over its harsh restrictions on free speech, and the UN’s latest call adds further pressure on the government to reform its controversial legal framework. However, Thai authorities have yet to signal any willingness to amend or repeal Article 112.

With international pressure mounting and human rights groups continuing to advocate for reform, the future of Thailand’s lèse-majesté law remains a critical issue in the country’s political landscape.