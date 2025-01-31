Algeria Continues to Harass and Detain Human Rights Defenders, UN Expert Warns

An independent UN human rights expert has expressed grave concern over Algeria's continued repression of human rights defenders, stressing that the situation remains dire despite efforts to engage with the government. Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, condemned the ongoing harassment, judicial persecution, and arbitrary detentions of activists who are peacefully advocating for human rights.

"It is deeply disappointing to see that, more than a year after my visit to Algeria at the end of 2023, human rights defenders in various fields are still being subjected to arrest, judicial harassment, intimidation, and criminalization for their peaceful activities," Lawlor said. She pointed out that the charges often used against activists are based on vaguely defined provisions, such as "harming the security of the State," a tactic used to silence dissent and suppress freedoms.

One of the most alarming cases she highlighted was that of Merzoug Touati, an independent journalist and human rights defender who has faced multiple trials on questionable charges. "Since 2024, Touati has been detained three times. In his most recent arrest, in August 2024, his family was reportedly subjected to mistreatment, and he was allegedly tortured both physically and psychologically during his five-day detention. Even after his release, he continues to face judicial harassment," Lawlor stated.

In addition to Touati’s case, Lawlor also spotlighted the arrests of several human rights lawyers and activists. Between February and July 2024, three prominent lawyers—Toufik Belala, Soufiane Ouali, and Omar Boussag—and a young whistleblower, Yuba Manguellet, were arrested under dubious charges. Belala was accused of spreading false information threatening national security, Ouali was detained during a violent police raid, and Boussag was accused of "inciting an unarmed gathering" and "contempt of an official body" after posting on social media. These cases exemplify the broader pattern of using vague counter-terrorism laws to target freedom of expression and assembly.

Lawlor also brought attention to the case of environmental rights defender Karim Khima, who has faced legal action for protesting a housing development on land with historical significance and for fighting to protect the ecosystem around Lake Mezaia. Khima was acquitted after years of legal battles, but his case reflects the broader trend of repression against those advocating for environmental and community rights.

Additionally, the Special Rapporteur highlighted the struggles of the ‘Collectif des Familles de Disparus,’ an organization formed during the Algerian Civil War to seek justice for victims of enforced disappearances. This year, the group has faced repeated obstacles, with police surrounding its office and preventing members, including mothers of the disappeared, from holding events. Lawlor condemned these actions as a violation of the group’s right to peaceful assembly.

“I met nearly all of these human rights defenders during my visit, and not one of them was involved in violent activities. They must be treated in accordance with international human rights law, which Algeria is obligated to uphold,” Lawlor said. She expressed disappointment that despite constructive meetings with public officials during her visit, the harassment and repression of human rights defenders continues unabated.

The UN expert reiterated her call for Algeria to respect the rights of its citizens to peacefully express their views and to protect those working to advance human rights. Lawlor is in ongoing communication with the Algerian government to address these concerns, urging immediate changes to ensure the protection and freedom of human rights defenders in the country.

As the situation continues to worsen, the international community is being called upon to stand in solidarity with the defenders and activists who are risking their lives to bring about positive change in Algeria.