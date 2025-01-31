Massive Meth Bust: Canadian Caught Red-Handed in Japan
Japanese police arrested a Canadian national, Vincent Yat Sum Yeung, on suspicion of smuggling 320 kilograms of methamphetamine into Japan. The drugs were hidden in industrial machinery shipped from the U.S. The street value of the meth is estimated at $137 million. Investigations are ongoing.
A Canadian national has been apprehended by Japanese police in a major drug smuggling operation. Authorities seized 320 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden within industrial machinery, shipped from the United States.
The suspect, Vincent Yat Sum Yeung, a 38-year-old executive based in Yokohama, was detained on Wednesday. He is believed to have accomplices, although police have yet to disclose further information as investigations continue.
The methamphetamine, valued at $137 million, was discovered inside a milling machine imported from Los Angeles. It had been stored in a warehouse near Tokyo prior to the arrest. The case highlights ongoing cross-border drug trafficking issues.
