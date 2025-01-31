Massive Meth Bust: Canadian Caught Red-Handed in Japan

A Canadian national has been apprehended by Japanese police in a major drug smuggling operation. Authorities seized 320 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden within industrial machinery, shipped from the United States.

The suspect, Vincent Yat Sum Yeung, a 38-year-old executive based in Yokohama, was detained on Wednesday. He is believed to have accomplices, although police have yet to disclose further information as investigations continue.

The methamphetamine, valued at $137 million, was discovered inside a milling machine imported from Los Angeles. It had been stored in a warehouse near Tokyo prior to the arrest. The case highlights ongoing cross-border drug trafficking issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)