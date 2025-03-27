Gold Dealer Arrested in Smuggling Case Involving Kannada Actress

A gold dealer has been apprehended in connection with a gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, officials reported Thursday.

The dealer, identified as Sahil Jain from Ballari, was detained after interrogation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Wednesday. He is accused of assisting Rao in the illegal disposal of smuggled gold and sharing the profits from its sale.

Earlier this year, gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore were confiscated from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport upon her return from Dubai. Subsequent searches led to the recovery of additional gold jewelry and cash, totaling several crores. Ranya and hotelier Tarun Raju are already under arrest in this high-profile case.

