Gold Dealer Arrested in Smuggling Case Involving Kannada Actress

A gold dealer has been arrested for allegedly helping Kannada actress Ranya Rao in disposing of smuggled gold. The arrest followed investigations by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Significant amounts of gold and currency were seized, implicating Ranya Rao and hotelier Tarun Raju in the smuggling operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-03-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 08:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A gold dealer has been apprehended in connection with a gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, officials reported Thursday.

The dealer, identified as Sahil Jain from Ballari, was detained after interrogation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Wednesday. He is accused of assisting Rao in the illegal disposal of smuggled gold and sharing the profits from its sale.

Earlier this year, gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore were confiscated from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport upon her return from Dubai. Subsequent searches led to the recovery of additional gold jewelry and cash, totaling several crores. Ranya and hotelier Tarun Raju are already under arrest in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

