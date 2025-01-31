Fighting Back: Kenyan Women Rally Against Rising Femicides

The alarming rise in violence against women in Kenya has sparked a movement for self-defense among women across the nation. This comes as police confirmed at least 97 femicide cases between August and October last year.

In Nairobi's Korogocho area, elderly women led by 93-year-old Mary Wainaina are honing their self-defense skills. Known as 'Cucu Jukinge' or 'Grandma protect yourself', these women are determined to protect themselves amid the surge in violence.

Despite recent initiatives by the government and law enforcement, activists argue that much more needs to be done to address gender-based violence effectively, citing poor responses and legal loopholes that fail to protect women.

(With inputs from agencies.)