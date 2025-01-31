Left Menu

Fighting Back: Kenyan Women Rally Against Rising Femicides

A surge in violence against women in Kenya has prompted women to take self-defense classes. At least 97 women were killed in femicides in late 2022. Activists highlight the inadequacy of legal protections and law enforcement responses, as seen in cases like Rebecca Cheptegei's murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:32 IST
Fighting Back: Kenyan Women Rally Against Rising Femicides
Representative Image Image Credit:

The alarming rise in violence against women in Kenya has sparked a movement for self-defense among women across the nation. This comes as police confirmed at least 97 femicide cases between August and October last year.

In Nairobi's Korogocho area, elderly women led by 93-year-old Mary Wainaina are honing their self-defense skills. Known as 'Cucu Jukinge' or 'Grandma protect yourself', these women are determined to protect themselves amid the surge in violence.

Despite recent initiatives by the government and law enforcement, activists argue that much more needs to be done to address gender-based violence effectively, citing poor responses and legal loopholes that fail to protect women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025