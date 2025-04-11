Over 100 PTI Activists Arrested Amid Protests for Imran Khan's Release

In a significant crackdown, over 100 activists from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were arrested in Punjab while staging rallies demanding the release of their jailed leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Police confirmed the arrests on Friday as tensions escalate in the region.

Aliya Hamza Malik, PTI's chief organizer in Punjab, highlighted the steadfast determination of Khan's supporters, who braved multiple obstacles to protest against what they allege was a government change facilitated by a foreign and internal conspiracy. Despite arrests, rallies continue as PTI remains loyal to Khan.

Former Prime Minister Khan, who transitioned from being a celebrated cricketer to a political figure, has been incarcerated since August 2023 on several charges. Malik emphasized the illegitimacy of the incumbent government and vowed that PTI workers will persist until Khan's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)