Over 100 PTI Activists Arrested Amid Protests for Imran Khan's Release
More than 100 PTI activists were arrested for rallying across Punjab to demand former Prime Minister Imran Khan's release. PTI leader Aliya Hamza Malik claims ongoing protests are against Khan's government change, alleged as a conspiracy. Rallies continue despite police crackdown.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant crackdown, over 100 activists from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were arrested in Punjab while staging rallies demanding the release of their jailed leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Police confirmed the arrests on Friday as tensions escalate in the region.
Aliya Hamza Malik, PTI's chief organizer in Punjab, highlighted the steadfast determination of Khan's supporters, who braved multiple obstacles to protest against what they allege was a government change facilitated by a foreign and internal conspiracy. Despite arrests, rallies continue as PTI remains loyal to Khan.
Former Prime Minister Khan, who transitioned from being a celebrated cricketer to a political figure, has been incarcerated since August 2023 on several charges. Malik emphasized the illegitimacy of the incumbent government and vowed that PTI workers will persist until Khan's release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkish Student's Detention Sparks Outrage and Protests
Rare Protests Erupt in Gaza Against Hamas Amid Ongoing Conflict
Tensions Rise in Ranchi as Bandh Protests Unfold Over BJP Leader's Killing
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Nationwide Protests
Turkiye's Turmoil: Unrest and Politics Collide as Protests Escalate