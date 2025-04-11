Left Menu

Over 100 PTI Activists Arrested Amid Protests for Imran Khan's Release

More than 100 PTI activists were arrested for rallying across Punjab to demand former Prime Minister Imran Khan's release. PTI leader Aliya Hamza Malik claims ongoing protests are against Khan's government change, alleged as a conspiracy. Rallies continue despite police crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant crackdown, over 100 activists from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were arrested in Punjab while staging rallies demanding the release of their jailed leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Police confirmed the arrests on Friday as tensions escalate in the region.

Aliya Hamza Malik, PTI's chief organizer in Punjab, highlighted the steadfast determination of Khan's supporters, who braved multiple obstacles to protest against what they allege was a government change facilitated by a foreign and internal conspiracy. Despite arrests, rallies continue as PTI remains loyal to Khan.

Former Prime Minister Khan, who transitioned from being a celebrated cricketer to a political figure, has been incarcerated since August 2023 on several charges. Malik emphasized the illegitimacy of the incumbent government and vowed that PTI workers will persist until Khan's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

