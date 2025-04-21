Left Menu

Balochistan Protest Heats Up: Demand for Release of Detained Activists Grows

Protests erupted across Balochistan as political parties and civil society groups decry the arrest of Mahrang Baloch and Baloch Yakjehti Committee members. Balochistan National Party organized a demonstration, condemning the detentions. Families and activists demand the immediate release and spotlight human rights violations by security agencies.

  • Balochistan

In Balochistan, protests intensified on Sunday as political parties and civil society groups condemned the arrest of Mahrang Baloch and key members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). According to The Balochistan Post, the Balochistan National Party (BNP) staged a demonstration in Kalat, which escalated into a significant protest rally.

Speakers at the rally accused the state of expanding its crackdown to include women under the Maintenance of Public Order legislation. They claimed that security forces were targeting Baloch women to suppress their dissenting voices. The BNP has demanded the immediate release of Mahrang Baloch and other detained BYC members.

Meanwhile, families of political prisoners have set up a protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club. They are urging authorities to release their relatives, allegedly held without due process. Human rights organizations continue to express concern over human rights abuses in Balochistan, underscoring the urgent need for dialogue and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

