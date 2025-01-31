Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Strategic Ukrainian Village

Russian troops have taken control of the Ukrainian village of Novovasylivka in the eastern Donetsk region. The report was announced by the RIA state news agency, citing the Defence Ministry, though Reuters was unable to independently verify this battlefield development.

In a significant development on Ukraine's eastern front, Russian forces have claimed control over the village of Novovasylivka in the Donetsk region, according to reports from the RIA state news agency. The Russian Defence Ministry credited the capture to its troops.

Despite the reported gain, independent verification remains elusive as Reuters was unable to confirm the situation on the ground. The announcement marks another point of tension in the ongoing conflict in the region.

As the conflict continues to escalate, the capture of Novovasylivka adds another layer of complexity to the already tense situation between Russia and Ukraine, leaving international observers closely monitoring further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

