Left Menu

Rethinking Regulation: India's Path to Inclusive Development

The Economic Survey 2024-25 advocates for trust-based regulation in health and education, emphasizing voluntary compliance with transparency. It highlights the importance of rural infrastructure and inclusive development, suggesting that regulatory bodies balance societal needs and service provision while focusing on efficient outcome delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:45 IST
Rethinking Regulation: India's Path to Inclusive Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey 2024-25 calls for a shift towards trust-based regulation, especially in health and education. It suggests reducing regulations or making compliance voluntary along with transparency, where the market can regulate effectively. This move aims to alleviate compliance burdens on overstretched state resources.

The survey underscores the government's commitment to enhancing rural infrastructure, housing, and livelihoods, reflecting a holistic 'welfare for all' approach. By improving connectivity, sanitation, housing, access to drinking water, and social inclusion, these initiatives aim to ensure inclusive development and uplift rural communities.

Furthermore, it suggests that regulatory bodies must adapt to societal needs while fostering efficient service provision. It emphasizes the necessity of evolving regulatory institutions to improve outcomes without focusing excessively on inputs, to fully realize India's demographic dividend in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025