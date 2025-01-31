Tension Rises: Israel's New Law Challenges UNRWA Operations
Britain, France, and Germany have expressed serious concern over Israel's new law prohibiting UNRWA's activities and contact with Israeli authorities. Despite the law, UNRWA continues to operate in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and East Jerusalem, providing essential services to Palestinians and refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan.
Britain, France, and Germany on Friday collectively expressed their severe unease concerning Israel's enactment of a new law that curtails any interaction between Israeli officials and the United Nations' Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA.
In a joint declaration released by the British government, the three countries urged Israel to collaborate with international entities, including the UN, to maintain operational continuity. The law, effective since Thursday following its adoption in October, prohibits UNRWA from operating on Israeli soil and bars communication with Israeli authorities.
Accusations have surfaced from Israeli officials, alleging involvement of certain UNRWA staff members in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and possible ties to the Palestinian militant organization. Nevertheless, UNRWA affirmed on Thursday its ongoing provision of aid and services across the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and East Jerusalem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
