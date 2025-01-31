France and Indonesia Strengthen Defense Ties Amid Regional Tensions
The defence ministers of France and Indonesia agreed to enhance cooperation to ensure regional stability. The partnership includes technology exchange and military exercises amid rising tensions in the South China Sea. Indonesia has also made several major military purchases from France, including fighter jets and submarines.
- Country:
- Indonesia
The defence ministers of France and Indonesia have pledged to bolster cooperation for maintaining regional stability, as announced by Indonesian officials on Friday. The focus is on technology exchange and collaborative efforts in defense.
French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin met, agreeing to enhance defense relations. France recently sent its first nuclear-powered carrier, Charles De Gaulle, to Indonesia, marking a significant step in Franco-Indonesian military engagements. The carrier took part in exercises with other nations in strategic seas crucial to regional security.
As regional tensions rise, notably in the South China Sea, Indonesia has moved to purchase extensive military equipment from France, including 42 Rafale jets and two submarines. This growing partnership comes as Indonesia faces challenges in its waters over Chinese territorial claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Philippines and China Seek Diplomatic Solutions Amid South China Sea Disputes
Diplomacy over Disputes: Philippines and China's South China Sea Dialogue
Diplomatic Navigation: Philippines and China Seek Cooperation Amidst South China Sea Tensions
Philippine Navy Drills Amid South China Sea Tensions
Philippine Navy Conducts Strategic Drills Amidst South China Sea Tensions