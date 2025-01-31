France and Indonesia Strengthen Defense Ties Amid Regional Tensions

The defence ministers of France and Indonesia have pledged to bolster cooperation for maintaining regional stability, as announced by Indonesian officials on Friday. The focus is on technology exchange and collaborative efforts in defense.

French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin met, agreeing to enhance defense relations. France recently sent its first nuclear-powered carrier, Charles De Gaulle, to Indonesia, marking a significant step in Franco-Indonesian military engagements. The carrier took part in exercises with other nations in strategic seas crucial to regional security.

As regional tensions rise, notably in the South China Sea, Indonesia has moved to purchase extensive military equipment from France, including 42 Rafale jets and two submarines. This growing partnership comes as Indonesia faces challenges in its waters over Chinese territorial claims.

