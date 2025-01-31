SA Ratifies Global Treaty to Protect Crop Diversity and Boost Food Security

Millions of farmers across Africa play a vital role in preserving crop diversity by cultivating traditional varieties, saving seeds for the next planting season, and exchanging seeds within their communities. These age-old practices are essential for ensuring food security as the continent’s population continues to grow and climate challenges threaten agricultural production.

In a significant step toward strengthening food security and agricultural sustainability, the South African government has ratified the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture, making it the 154th Contracting Party to the agreement. The treaty promotes global collaboration in conserving and sustainably using plant genetic resources, recognizing farmers as key players in biodiversity conservation.

Recognition of Farmers’ Contributions

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen praised South Africa’s farmers as long-standing stewards of crop diversity, ensuring the survival of resilient and indigenous food crops.

“Farmers have not always been formally recognised for their role in conserving plant genetic resources, but the adoption of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture has changed that,” Steenhuisen said on Thursday.

By signing the treaty, South Africa commits to aligning national policies and agricultural programs to protect and promote traditional crops, particularly those that have been neglected or underutilized, such as millets, cowpeas, sorghum, and bambara groundnuts. These crops, well-adapted to local conditions, play a crucial role in food systems but often receive little commercial attention.

“We must ensure that indigenous farmers are actively involved in decision-making processes related to plant conservation, sustainable use of genetic resources, and the sharing of benefits derived from these crops. Farmers must also be empowered to save, exchange, and sell farm-saved seed,” Steenhuisen said.

Expanding Community Seed Banks

As part of its commitment to preserving agricultural biodiversity, the Department of Agriculture is working with farmers, traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and provincial agriculture departments to expand community seed banks.

These seed banks help conserve local plant varieties, encourage participatory breeding, and facilitate farmer-led seed exchanges. They also promote traditional food systems that are better suited to South Africa’s diverse climate conditions.

Currently, community seed banks are operational in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, and the North West provinces. Steenhuisen confirmed that two additional seed banks will be established in KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape in the 2025/26 financial year.

“These seed banks play a crucial role in preserving traditional crops and supporting farmers in improving crop yields through locally adapted seeds. They also serve as platforms for traditional food and seed fairs, where knowledge and genetic resources can be exchanged,” he said.

Addressing Food Insecurity and Climate Challenges

Preserving crop diversity is integral to building sustainable food systems and ensuring food and nutrition security, particularly in the face of growing climate challenges.

According to the National Food and Nutrition Security Survey (NFNSS), nearly 20 million South Africans face food insecurity, exacerbated by high poverty levels, unemployment, and income inequality. The report also highlights the adverse impacts of climate change on crop yields, particularly affecting smallholder and subsistence farmers.

The Minister stressed that the findings of the NFNSS would inform the implementation of South Africa’s National Food and Nutrition Security Plan (2024-2029), which is a key government priority.

Global Collaboration and Research Benefits

By ratifying the treaty, South Africa gains access to a global pool of genetic resources, benefiting farmers, researchers, and agricultural institutions. This multilateral system supports crop breeding programs, scientific research, and training initiatives aimed at improving crop resilience and food security.

Additionally, the treaty’s Benefit-Sharing Fund provides financial support for crop diversity conservation efforts and capacity-building programs worldwide.

“This system supports the training, breeding, and research needed to strengthen food security and improve crop resilience. The treaty’s Benefit-Sharing Fund will further assist South Africa in enhancing conservation efforts and ensuring that farmers reap the rewards of their contributions to genetic diversity,” Steenhuisen said.

Call for Stronger Partnerships

The successful implementation of the treaty in South Africa will require robust government support at all levels and close collaboration across public, private, and civil sectors.

Steenhuisen called for continued cooperation to ensure that South Africa’s farmers and agricultural communities benefit fully from their participation in the treaty.

“We must work together to safeguard our plant genetic resources, not only for today but for future generations. By recognizing and supporting the role of farmers, we are taking an essential step toward achieving long-term food security and sustainability,” he said.

South Africa’s ratification of the treaty marks a major milestone in global efforts to protect crop diversity, strengthen food systems, and enhance the resilience of farmers in the face of climate change and economic challenges.