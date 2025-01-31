Left Menu

Karnataka's Budget Wishlist: Grants, Infrastructure, and Reforms Unveiled

In a pre-budget consultation, the Karnataka government requested special grants for Kalyana Karnataka, approval for the Mekedatu project, and the release of Rs 11,495 crore from the 15th Finance Commission. Additional requests included infrastructure funding, increased ASHA worker honorariums, and disaster relief fund reforms.

Karnataka's Budget Wishlist: Grants, Infrastructure, and Reforms Unveiled
  • India

The Karnataka government has submitted a comprehensive budget proposal, highlighting the need for special grants and infrastructure development in a pre-budget consultation with the Centre.

Central to their requests is the approval of the Mekedatu project and the release of Rs 11,495 crore in grants as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. The government also seeks substantial infrastructure funding and modifications to the current grant disbursement system.

Other critical requests include increasing ASHA worker honorariums, reforms in disaster relief fund allocation, and significant investment in transport and rural housing. With these demands, Karnataka aims to address regional disparities and bolster economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

