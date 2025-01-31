Union Ministers Visit Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Drive RINL's Revival

On their visit to the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Shri HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Steel & Heavy Industries, and Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Union Minister of State for Steel & Heavy Industries, expressed their unwavering confidence in the plant's workforce and its ability to recover and achieve profitability in the near future.

The Ministers were accompanied by key leaders including Members of Parliament Shri M. Sri Bharat, Shri CM Ramesh, and Shri Palla Srinivasa Rao, along with Shri Sandeep Poundrik, IAS, Secretary of Steel, Government of India, and other prominent stakeholders from the steel industry. Together, they inaugurated the Resurgence Park at the Blast Furnace - 2 area of the plant.

Inaugural Ceremony and Strong Words of Encouragement

In a grand event held at the Tenetti Viswanadham auditorium, Shri HD Kumaraswamy addressed the RINL collective, congratulating them for their hard work, perseverance, and steady progress over the past three months, particularly on the production front. Expressing gratitude for the Rs. 11,440 crores package sanctioned by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for RINL’s revival, he acknowledged the unprecedented support given to revive the steel plant and its workforce.

Shri Kumaraswamy also extended his heartfelt thanks to Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and the MPs and MLAs of the region, recognizing their concerted efforts in seeking support from the Ministry of Steel and the Government of India for RINL’s turnaround.

A Vision for Growth and Excellence

Shri Kumaraswamy shared a deeply personal moment, stating that he had offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, seeking divine blessings for the RINL workforce and himself to drive the plant towards greater success. He spoke with conviction, saying, “Strength is within you, and with your hard work, I want to bring this plant to number one position in the country.” This message was met with loud applause from the workers present, who were motivated by the Minister’s vision.

The Union Minister expressed his optimism about RINL playing a pivotal role in achieving the 300 million tons production target as part of the Viksit Bharat – Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, contributing significantly to India’s industrial progress.

Minister Varma’s Call for Hard Work and Revival

Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Union Minister of State for Steel & Heavy Industries, expressed his profound appreciation for the efforts of Shri Kumaraswamy and the Prime Minister in securing the crucial support package for the steel plant’s revival. He urged all the employees to double their efforts to restore the plant’s past glory and strengthen India’s steel industry.

Support from Industry Leaders and Officials

During the event, Shri AK Saxena, CMD (Additional Charge) of RINL, welcomed the Ministers and extended his thanks to them, as well as to the Andhra Pradesh government, for their unrelenting support toward the revival of RINL. The visit emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that RINL returns to profitability and contributes to India’s steel sector growth.

Union Ministers' Interaction with Trade Unions and Employees

Following the inaugural ceremony, Shri HD Kumaraswamy and Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma held a conference with various trade unions, including the SC/ST associations, OBC associations, Women in Public Sector (WIPS), and Steel Executive Associations. This interactive session took place at the Management Development Centre in Ukkunagaram, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

In addition to the key Union Ministers, the event was attended by Shri Sanjay Roy, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Shri M. Sribharat, MP for Visakhapatnam, Shri Palla Srinivas, MLA-Gazuwaka, Shri Vishnukumar Raju, MLA-North Vizag, and Dr. S. Karuna Raju, Chief Vigilance Officer, RINL, among other senior officials.

Looking Ahead: Building a Strong Future for RINL

The visit underscored the strong collaboration between the central government, state government, MPs, MLAs, and RINL leadership in reviving the plant. By focusing on employee welfare, efficiency, and technological innovation, the government aims to position RINL at the forefront of the steel industry, fulfilling the national aspirations of a self-reliant, developed India.

The Ministers' visit has left the workforce of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant reinvigorated, and with continued commitment from all stakeholders, RINL is expected to make remarkable strides toward excellence and profitability in the near future.