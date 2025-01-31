W Cape Premier Delivers Key Report to SAPS on George Building Collapse

On Thursday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde officially handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) a structural engineering report detailing the findings of the investigation into the George building collapse that claimed 34 lives and left several others seriously injured on May 6, 2024.

The report was delivered to the Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, and Captain Johan de Lange, the lead investigator from SAPS. The collapse occurred during the building's construction phase, sparking an immediate rescue operation involving various stakeholders.

Immediate Investigation into Building Collapse

In the aftermath of the collapse, the Western Cape Government (WCG) commissioned an independent structural engineering firm to conduct an investigation into the incident while the multi-stakeholder rescue operation was still underway. The investigation aimed to assess the cause of the collapse, which ultimately resulted in the tragic loss of 34 lives. During the operation, 28 individuals were rescued alive, though many sustained severe injuries.

Premier Winde underscored that the investigation was vital to understanding the underlying causes of the collapse and ensuring accountability for the lives lost and injuries sustained. He explained that while the rescue mission was ongoing, the provincial government secured an independent engineering team to ensure integrity and objectivity in the investigation.

Report Now Under SAPS Jurisdiction

With the delivery of the report, the findings are now under the jurisdiction of the South African Police Service. SAPS will integrate the findings of the independent engineering report with all other evidence gathered during its ongoing criminal investigation.

The Western Cape Government has expressed confidence that the technical findings of the report will significantly aid the SAPS investigation, especially in determining whether any criminal charges will be filed in relation to the incident.

“Given the scale of this tragedy, it is entirely possible that criminal proceedings may follow,” Premier Winde said, acknowledging the possibility of charges against those responsible for the collapse. As the investigation progresses, the WCG has stated that public disclosure of the report’s findings would not be possible at this stage to avoid compromising any ongoing criminal proceedings.

Commitment to Justice and Accountability

Premier Winde emphasized the importance of holding those responsible accountable, stating that the WCG would closely monitor the progress of the SAPS investigation through the Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety’s Court Watching Brief Unit. He also expressed his gratitude for the tireless efforts of the government and other agencies involved in the rescue operation.

The Premier recalled the emotional moment when Gabriel Guambe was pulled from the rubble, more than 100 hours after the collapse, and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice is served for all those affected by the tragedy.

“I will never forget the moment we recovered Gabriel Guambe alive,” Premier Winde said. “It is for him, for all those who survived, and for the families of those who tragically lost their lives, that we must ensure justice is delivered.”

A Call for Comprehensive Investigations

The Western Cape Government has stressed the need for a comprehensive investigation, consolidating findings from various agencies to fully understand the cause of the collapse and determine what action should be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. The investigation will include the technical aspects of the collapse as well as possible criminal negligence or breaches of safety regulations.

As the investigation moves forward, Premier Winde reiterated the importance of accountability in such tragedies, asserting that those responsible for the collapse must be held to the highest standard to prevent further loss of life.

Moving Forward: Ensuring Safety and Accountability

The Western Cape Government remains committed to supporting the investigation, working closely with SAPS, and ensuring that justice is served for the victims of the building collapse. As authorities continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the disaster, the hope is that this investigation will contribute to stronger safety regulations and preventive measures across the construction industry.

The community and families of the victims continue to seek answers, and the government’s efforts aim to provide clarity and closure while upholding the need for accountability and reparations for the loss of life.