Protesters Demand Change: A Bold March Against Corruption in Serbia

Serbia is witnessing a determined challenge to corruption as hundreds of students march from Belgrade to Novi Sad, shaking the stronghold of President Aleksandar Vucic. The protest targets the collapse of a railway station that left 15 dead, exposing deep-seated corruption in construction projects.

Along their 80-kilometer journey, the students were warmly greeted by cheering locals offering support against the freezing cold. Despite spending nights under open skies, their demand for justice remains firm, symbolizing a broader dissatisfaction in a nation plagued by graft.

Recent resignations, including the country's prime minister, haven't deterred protesters seeking accountability and a 'brighter future.' The movement's strength has surprised many, highlighting the potential for change against entrenched political forces.

