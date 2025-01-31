High Seas Intrigue: Russian-Linked Ship Seized in Baltic Cable Sabotage Probe

Norwegian authorities have detained a Norwegian vessel with an entirely Russian crew in connection with suspected interference in the Baltic Sea's telecommunications infrastructure. Police in Tromsoe confirmed the Silver Dania was apprehended following a request from Latvian officials.

The arrest is part of an investigation into possible sabotage of the fibre optic cable linking Latvia and Sweden. This development follows the seizure of the Maltese-flagged cargo ship Vezhen, which Swedish investigators believe caused the damage.

The Baltic Sea region remains on edge after a series of disruptions to critical infrastructure has led to increased NATO vigilance. Both vessels involved have denied intentional wrongdoing, with investigations ongoing.

