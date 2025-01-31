Left Menu

High Seas Intrigue: Russian-Linked Ship Seized in Baltic Cable Sabotage Probe

Norwegian police have seized a Norwegian ship with an all-Russian crew, suspected of damaging a telecom cable in the Baltic Sea. The seizure, requested by Latvia, ties to a broader investigation involving another ship, the Vezhen. The incident highlights heightened tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norwegian authorities have detained a Norwegian vessel with an entirely Russian crew in connection with suspected interference in the Baltic Sea's telecommunications infrastructure. Police in Tromsoe confirmed the Silver Dania was apprehended following a request from Latvian officials.

The arrest is part of an investigation into possible sabotage of the fibre optic cable linking Latvia and Sweden. This development follows the seizure of the Maltese-flagged cargo ship Vezhen, which Swedish investigators believe caused the damage.

The Baltic Sea region remains on edge after a series of disruptions to critical infrastructure has led to increased NATO vigilance. Both vessels involved have denied intentional wrongdoing, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

