Taiwan-Smuggling Saga: Undersea Cable Damage Sparks Cross-Strait Tensions

Chinese authorities accuse two Taiwanese citizens of leading a smuggling operation involving a vessel that damaged undersea cables. This development follows the conviction of a Chinese captain for cable damage. Beijing accuses Taiwan of politically manipulative actions, with ongoing tensions around smuggling activities and jurisdiction claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:39 IST
Chinese authorities have accused two Taiwanese individuals of orchestrating a smuggling operation that involved a vessel responsible for damaging undersea cables earlier this year.

In June, a Taiwanese court sentenced the captain of the Hong Tai 58, a Togo-registered ship, to three years in prison for intentionally damaging cables near Taiwan. China's eastern Shandong province's public security bureau revealed that two Taiwanese men managed a multi-vessel operation illegally importing frozen goods, following interviews with the ship's crew.

The tension escalates as Weihai officials offer a bounty for the Taiwanese suspects. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council denounced China's accusations as political manipulation, urging concrete evidence. Relations between Beijing and Taipei remain strained amid jurisdiction disputes and ongoing accusations.

