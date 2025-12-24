Taiwan-Smuggling Saga: Undersea Cable Damage Sparks Cross-Strait Tensions

Chinese authorities have accused two Taiwanese individuals of orchestrating a smuggling operation that involved a vessel responsible for damaging undersea cables earlier this year.

In June, a Taiwanese court sentenced the captain of the Hong Tai 58, a Togo-registered ship, to three years in prison for intentionally damaging cables near Taiwan. China's eastern Shandong province's public security bureau revealed that two Taiwanese men managed a multi-vessel operation illegally importing frozen goods, following interviews with the ship's crew.

The tension escalates as Weihai officials offer a bounty for the Taiwanese suspects. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council denounced China's accusations as political manipulation, urging concrete evidence. Relations between Beijing and Taipei remain strained amid jurisdiction disputes and ongoing accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)