Parliamentary Push for Stronger Media Laws Amid Rising Sensationalism

A parliamentary committee convened on Friday to advocate for robust media legislation, addressing the growing concern over sensationalism in news and the prevalence of paid news. Nishikant Dubey, the committee's chairman, emphasized these issues, noting their impact on Television Rating Points (TRPs).

Committee members proposed a revision of the Press Council of India Act to include digital news portals, highlighting the disparity between print and digital media regulations. They also called for OTT platforms to be brought under the regulatory scope currently applied to cable television networks.

Dubey expressed concern about the effects of fake news, particularly during elections, and argued that the focus on sensationalism harms serious journalism. He pointed out the economic challenges faced by traditional and regional media due to digital disruption and urged stronger regulatory mechanisms to maintain media credibility.

