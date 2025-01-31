Deputy President Mashatile Calls for Collective Efforts to Combat School Dropouts

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called on communities and all stakeholders to collaborate with the government to address the alarming rate of school dropouts. In his remarks at the annual bursary awards ceremony in Alexandra, Johannesburg, Mashatile stressed the importance of working together to tackle the root causes of students leaving school prematurely, such as teenage pregnancy, alcohol and substance abuse, financial difficulties, peer pressure, and academic challenges.

“We must work together to identify solutions to tackle teenage pregnancy, alcohol and substance abuse and addiction, financial difficulties, peer pressure, and academic obstacles, which remain predominant factors contributing to children prematurely leaving school,” Mashatile said.

The Deputy President pointed out a new report showing that while South Africa’s matriculation pass rate reached an all-time high of 87.3% in 2024, the retention rate for learners had dropped significantly to 64.5%. This decline raises serious concerns, particularly regarding the alarming rate of school dropouts, with about 40% of students who begin Grade 1 failing to complete their matriculation.

Mashatile referred to findings from the Zero Dropout Campaign, which highlighted that despite the country’s large investment in the Department of Basic Education, many learners still exit the school system before completing their education. This trend underscores the need for a more collective and multifaceted approach to solving these issues, he emphasized.

“Educating a child is a multifaceted process, and we all have a role to play—families, communities, schools, and various support systems. We must ensure that every child has the opportunity to succeed,” he said.

The Deputy President made these remarks at the Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust Annual Bursary Awards, where he also honored top-performing learners, as well as their schools and teachers, from the Matric Class of 2024. Mashatile serves as the Chairperson and Patron of the Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust, a non-profit organization dedicated to awarding bursaries to deserving students.

In line with the Trust’s mission, 611 bursaries were awarded this year, with 348 going to female students and 263 to male students. This year's total represents a significant increase from the 61 bursaries awarded last year. Over 52 students received bursaries thanks to the ongoing support of the Trust's donors and partners.

Additionally, the organization recognized 810 learners in Grades 10 and 11 for their academic achievements, encouraging them to continue excelling in their studies. The Trust also runs career guidance workshops and leadership development programs to further equip young people with the skills they need for future success.

The Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust’s educational initiatives honor the legacy of Vincent Tshabalala, a community leader who tragically lost his life in a confrontation with apartheid-era police in 1985. This year marks 40 years since his passing, and the Trust continues to uphold his vision by providing educational opportunities to the youth of Alexandra and beyond.

Mashatile paid tribute to Vincent Tshabalala, saying, “To honor our brother and comrade, a college was built where he took his last breath. This college serves as a memory of Vincent’s journey and as a beacon of hope for the Vincents of this generation.”

He recalled Tshabalala's deep commitment to education and his belief that it is the greatest equalizer. Mashatile expressed confidence that the late comrade would be proud of the Matric Class of 2024’s performance, noting that the continuous improvement in student performance, particularly in Black communities, signals real progress in dismantling the historical legacy of apartheid education.

As part of his tribute to Vincent Tshabalala, Mashatile reiterated his commitment to ensuring that students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, receive financial assistance to continue their education. "We must continue to provide opportunities for deserving students to realize their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society," he concluded.

This call to action highlights the importance of concerted efforts from all sectors of society in addressing the challenges facing South Africa's education system and securing a better future for all students.