NHAI Chief Santosh Kumar Yadav's Tenure Extended by Two Years

The tenure of Santosh Kumar Yadav, the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has been extended by two years. Appointed in December 2022, Yadav is an IAS officer from the 1995 Uttar Pradesh cadre. The extension will see him in the role until February 17, 2027.

  Country:
  • India

Santosh Kumar Yadav, a stalwart in the Indian Administrative Service, continues his leadership at the National Highways Authority of India as the government extends his tenure by two years.

An IAS officer from the 1995 Uttar Pradesh cadre, Yadav took over as chairman of NHAI in December 2022.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has sanctioned this extension, securing Yadav's position until February 17, 2027, according to a recent order from the Personnel Ministry.

