High-Stakes Politics Amid Tragedy: Canada at the Polls

In Canada, the election campaigns of Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre have wrapped up under the grim shadow of a tragic incident at a Filipino community festival in Vancouver, resulting in 11 deaths. Both leaders have expressed condolences, yet it's uncertain what impact this will have on the looming elections.

The main focus of the campaigns has been on President Donald Trump's tariffs and potential annexation threats, with Carney making a last-minute push in British Columbia alongside local leaders. Meanwhile, Poilievre continues to assert his promises of policy changes, resonating with voters fed up with nearly a decade of Liberal rule. Supporters rallied behind calls for change following Carney's cancellation of election day events due to the Vancouver tragedy.

Polls indicate a close race, with Carney's Liberal Party holding a narrow lead over Poilievre's Conservatives. The electoral battleground remains fiercely contested, especially in British Columbia, as Canadians decide who can best navigate international tensions exacerbated by Trump's aggressive trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)