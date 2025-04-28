High-Profile Purse Theft: A Saga Involving U.S. Homeland Security

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the high-profile theft of U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse at a Washington eatery. The Secret Service confirmed the arrest, identifying the suspect as Mario Bustamante Leiva, a serial offender living illegally in the U.S.

Bustamante Leiva, aged 49, faces multiple robbery charges from incidents on April 12 and April 17. The April 20 theft involved Secretary Noem, who is known for advocating strong immigration policies. Authorities say additional charges are likely as the Secret Service continues its investigation.

The purse, containing Noem's DHS badge and $3,000, raises security concerns as it was stolen despite a security detail. The Secret Service has taken jurisdiction over the case, citing potential credit card fraud. Noem's stance on immigration aligns with the enforcement actions taken in response to this incident.

