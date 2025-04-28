Left Menu

High-Profile Purse Theft: A Saga Involving U.S. Homeland Security

A suspect has been arrested for stealing the purse of U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Washington, D.C. Named Mario Bustamante Leiva, the suspect faces multiple charges, including robbery. Noem's purse had significant items, prompting Secret Service involvement. Noem has supported strict immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 02:26 IST
High-Profile Purse Theft: A Saga Involving U.S. Homeland Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the high-profile theft of U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse at a Washington eatery. The Secret Service confirmed the arrest, identifying the suspect as Mario Bustamante Leiva, a serial offender living illegally in the U.S.

Bustamante Leiva, aged 49, faces multiple robbery charges from incidents on April 12 and April 17. The April 20 theft involved Secretary Noem, who is known for advocating strong immigration policies. Authorities say additional charges are likely as the Secret Service continues its investigation.

The purse, containing Noem's DHS badge and $3,000, raises security concerns as it was stolen despite a security detail. The Secret Service has taken jurisdiction over the case, citing potential credit card fraud. Noem's stance on immigration aligns with the enforcement actions taken in response to this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025