River Plate Edges Boca Juniors in Thrilling 'Superclasico' Victory

In an electrifying 'Superclasico' match of Argentina's Primera Division Apertura, River Plate secured a dramatic 2-1 home victory against arch-rival Boca Juniors on Sunday, seizing ultimate bragging rights.

Seventeen-year-old striker Franco Mastantuono ignited the action in the 25th minute, masterfully curling a left-footed free kick past Agustin Marchesin's defense. Boca responded in kind when Miguel Merentiel capitalized on a defensive lapse by German Pezzella, speeding through to net his sixth goal of the season in the 38th minute.

However, it was River's relentless high-pressure strategy that reclaimed dominance. Sebastian Driussi seized an opportune rebound off Marchesin, delivering a decisive close-range strike just before halftime. Boca remains at the top of Group A despite the loss, while River maintains its position as third in Group B.

(With inputs from agencies.)