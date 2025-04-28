River Plate Edges Boca Juniors in Thrilling 'Superclasico' Victory
River Plate achieved a tense 2-1 victory over Boca Juniors in Argentina's Primera Division, thanks to goals from Franco Mastantuono and Sebastian Driussi. Despite Boca's Miguel Merentiel scoring, River's aggressive play secured the win. Boca remains at the top of Group A, while River holds third in Group B.
In an electrifying 'Superclasico' match of Argentina's Primera Division Apertura, River Plate secured a dramatic 2-1 home victory against arch-rival Boca Juniors on Sunday, seizing ultimate bragging rights.
Seventeen-year-old striker Franco Mastantuono ignited the action in the 25th minute, masterfully curling a left-footed free kick past Agustin Marchesin's defense. Boca responded in kind when Miguel Merentiel capitalized on a defensive lapse by German Pezzella, speeding through to net his sixth goal of the season in the 38th minute.
However, it was River's relentless high-pressure strategy that reclaimed dominance. Sebastian Driussi seized an opportune rebound off Marchesin, delivering a decisive close-range strike just before halftime. Boca remains at the top of Group A despite the loss, while River maintains its position as third in Group B.
(With inputs from agencies.)