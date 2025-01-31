M23 Rebels Advance Intensifies in DRC

M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo are driving south towards Bukavu, intensifying a long-standing conflict after their takeover of Goma. This recent advance marks a severe escalation in a crisis that has historically claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and forced over a million people to flee.

The group, an ethnic Tutsi-led movement formed due to grievances with the Congolese government, seized Goma's airport after engaging in combats with government forces. As M23 moves through strategic regions, fears mount over potential regional destabilization, reminiscent of past wars involving neighboring countries.

Reported involvement from Rwandan and Burundian troops has heightened concerns about the conflict evolving into a wider regional war. Efforts by U.N. peacekeepers and international powers to mitigate the violence continue amidst allegations of external influence fueling the rebellion.

(With inputs from agencies.)