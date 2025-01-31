Left Menu

M23 Rebels Advance Intensifies in DRC

M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo are advancing south after capturing Goma. Their push towards Bukavu signifies an escalation in the prolonged conflict that involves regional powers and has resulted in significant loss of life and displacement. Accusations of foreign involvement complicate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:02 IST
M23 Rebels Advance Intensifies in DRC

M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo are driving south towards Bukavu, intensifying a long-standing conflict after their takeover of Goma. This recent advance marks a severe escalation in a crisis that has historically claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and forced over a million people to flee.

The group, an ethnic Tutsi-led movement formed due to grievances with the Congolese government, seized Goma's airport after engaging in combats with government forces. As M23 moves through strategic regions, fears mount over potential regional destabilization, reminiscent of past wars involving neighboring countries.

Reported involvement from Rwandan and Burundian troops has heightened concerns about the conflict evolving into a wider regional war. Efforts by U.N. peacekeepers and international powers to mitigate the violence continue amidst allegations of external influence fueling the rebellion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025