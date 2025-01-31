Left Menu

Inadvertent Intrusion: A Story of Misplaced Steps and Diplomatic Exchanges

Mohammad Yasir Faiz, a mentally unstable resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, accidentally crossed into India and was detained by Indian authorities. The Indian Army coordinated with the Pakistani military and returned Faiz to Pakistan through the Chakan Da Bagh border crossing, completing all necessary formalities.

Updated: 31-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:24 IST
A Pakistan-occupied Kashmir resident who accidentally crossed the border into India was returned to Pakistan along the Line of Control in Poonch district, officials reported on Friday.

The individual, identified as 32-year-old Mohammad Yasir Faiz from Tetrinote village, was taken into custody at the Salotri border village in Poonch on January 25.

Following diplomatic coordination, the Indian Army successfully facilitated Faiz's return to Pakistan at the Chakan Da Bagh border post, finalizing all procedural formalities.

