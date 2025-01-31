Tamil Nadu's Political Rift: Governor vs Chief Minister

The political dynamics in Tamil Nadu are heating up as Chief Minister M K Stalin accuses Governor RN Ravi of opposing his government's actions across various issues. Ravi has criticized the state for holding Gandhi memorial events and demanded changes in vice-chancellor appointment processes, revealing a rift between the Raj Bhavan and the state administration.

In response to these disagreements, Stalin declared that the government's decisions had been validated by ongoing development works in North Chennai. He emphasized that the matter of vice-chancellors is already before the Supreme Court, anticipating a decision shortly. Meanwhile, Governor Ravi has called for the inclusion of the UGC chairman's nominee in the search committee for Madurai Kamaraj University.

Amidst these governance issues, Stalin rebuffed criticisms aimed at Periyar, stating the rationalist leader's ideology remains integral to the state's ethos. He also addressed concerns about law and order, asserting the state's conducive environment for investment and debunking claims of widespread disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)