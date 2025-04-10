Controversy Surrounds AMU Vice-Chancellor Appointment

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision on a contentious petition challenging the appointment of Aligarh Muslim University's vice-chancellor.

Presiding over the case, Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Donadi Ramesh deliberated over allegations that the selection process was manipulated.

The petitioner, Mujahid Beg, accused university officials of wrongdoing, specifically highlighting the potential conflict of interest in short-listing Naima Khatoon, whose husband was the acting vice-chancellor.

