Controversy Surrounds AMU Vice-Chancellor Appointment

The Allahabad High Court is set to deliver its verdict on a petition disputing the vice-chancellor appointment at Aligarh Muslim University over alleged bias. The petitioner claims irregularities in the selection process favored Naima Khatoon, the wife of the acting vice-chancellor, violating rules.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:58 IST
The Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision on a contentious petition challenging the appointment of Aligarh Muslim University's vice-chancellor.
Presiding over the case, Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Donadi Ramesh deliberated over allegations that the selection process was manipulated.
The petitioner, Mujahid Beg, accused university officials of wrongdoing, specifically highlighting the potential conflict of interest in short-listing Naima Khatoon, whose husband was the acting vice-chancellor.
