Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds AMU Vice-Chancellor Appointment

The Allahabad High Court is set to deliver its verdict on a petition disputing the vice-chancellor appointment at Aligarh Muslim University over alleged bias. The petitioner claims irregularities in the selection process favored Naima Khatoon, the wife of the acting vice-chancellor, violating rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:58 IST
Controversy Surrounds AMU Vice-Chancellor Appointment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision on a contentious petition challenging the appointment of Aligarh Muslim University's vice-chancellor.

Presiding over the case, Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Donadi Ramesh deliberated over allegations that the selection process was manipulated.

The petitioner, Mujahid Beg, accused university officials of wrongdoing, specifically highlighting the potential conflict of interest in short-listing Naima Khatoon, whose husband was the acting vice-chancellor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025