Iran's Bold Warning: The Risk of Regional Conflict
Iran's foreign minister stated that any attack on its nuclear sites would trigger an 'all-out war' in the region. He warned that a military strike by the U.S. and Israel on Iran's nuclear facilities would be a grave historical error, escalating tensions further.
In a stark warning, Iran's foreign minister cautioned that any offensive on its nuclear installations would result in an 'all-out war' across the region, as reported during an interview with Al Jazeera TV.
The official stressed that a military strike from the U.S. or Israel would rank among history's most significant errors, hinting at severe regional repercussions.
This proclamation underscores the rising tensions as discussions about Iran's nuclear program continue to unfold on the global stage.
