Iran's Bold Warning: The Risk of Regional Conflict

In a stark warning, Iran's foreign minister cautioned that any offensive on its nuclear installations would result in an 'all-out war' across the region, as reported during an interview with Al Jazeera TV.

The official stressed that a military strike from the U.S. or Israel would rank among history's most significant errors, hinting at severe regional repercussions.

This proclamation underscores the rising tensions as discussions about Iran's nuclear program continue to unfold on the global stage.

