Swedish Prosecutors Release Suspects in Quran Burner Case

Swedish prosecutors have released five suspects in the fatal shooting of Salwan Momika, an Iraqi man known for Quran burnings. Despite releasing the suspects due to weakened suspicions, investigators continue to probe the case to identify the culprits behind the Sodertalje killing.

Stockholm | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:14 IST
  Country:
  Sweden

Swedish prosecutors have ordered the release of five men initially arrested following the fatal shooting of Salwan Momika, an Iraqi individual infamous for his Quran-burning demonstrations.

The release comes after the prosecutors determined that suspicions against the arrested men had weakened. Although they have been freed, the investigation is far from over as authorities continue to explore the circumstances surrounding the event and seek to identify those responsible.

Momika's controversial actions had gained widespread attention, inciting anger across several Muslim countries and leading to incidents of unrest. The investigation remains ongoing, as public interest and concern over such events continue to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

