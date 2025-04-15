Shaping India's Future Workforce: Magic Bus India's AI-Powered Skilling Initiative
Magic Bus India Foundation's AI-powered skilling curriculum prepares underserved youth for a future job market dominated by automation and artificial intelligence. The 7-to-10 day program integrates personal, professional, and AI skills, enhancing employability by fostering cognitive and technical expertise vital for modern industries.
- Country:
- India
Magic Bus India Foundation, a leader in the education and skilling sector, has introduced an AI-driven curriculum as part of its Connect With Work (CWW) initiative, aiming to prepare India's underserved communities for the future job market. The program equips graduates with essential AI skills, increasing their employability in a technology-driven landscape.
The CWW initiative offers a 7-to-10 day, college-based program that combines life, employability, and future-readiness skills to assist youth from marginalized backgrounds in transitioning into the workforce. The AI-CWW program further develops this foundation by teaching practical AI applications, crucial for enhancing productivity in various job roles.
Throughout the program, participants receive job-readiness training, including mentorship, sector-specific orientation, and post-placement support. The initiative, led by Jayant Rastogi, Global CEO of Magic Bus, emphasizes the importance of equipping youth with AI skills as a means of fostering innovation and inclusive growth in India.
