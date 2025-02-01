Left Menu

Syria's New Leadership: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Transitional Role

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated Syria's newly appointed President Ahmed al-Sharaa, expressing hopes for his success in fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people. Al-Sharaa was appointed by armed factions after the swift removal of former President Bashar al-Assad in a recent conflict.

Updated: 01-02-2025 00:55 IST
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has extended his congratulations to Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, following his appointment as president during a transitional period.

This appointment was made on Wednesday by armed groups responsible for deposing Bashar al-Assad in a swift, decisive military campaign last year.

President Sisi's message included wishes for al-Sharaa's success in realizing the hopes and aspirations of the Syrian populace during this pivotal time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

