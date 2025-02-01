Syria's New Leadership: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Transitional Role
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated Syria's newly appointed President Ahmed al-Sharaa, expressing hopes for his success in fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people. Al-Sharaa was appointed by armed factions after the swift removal of former President Bashar al-Assad in a recent conflict.
