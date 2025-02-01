U.S. Army Withholds Soldier's Identity After Black Hawk Tragedy

The U.S. Army announced on Friday an unusual decision to withhold the identity of one of the three soldiers who died when a military Black Hawk helicopter collided with a passenger plane.

According to the Army's statement, this decision was made out of respect for the wishes of the soldier's family, who requested privacy during this challenging period.

The names of the other two soldiers involved in the tragic accident were released: Staff Sergeant Ryan Austin O'Hara and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves. The incident has prompted discussions about the protocols surrounding such disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)