Delhi Police Thwart Robbery; Three Suspects Injured in Shootout

In Delhi's Outer North district, police thwarted a robbery attempt, resulting in three suspects injured during a shootout. Officials reported that suspects were caught loading a truck with PVC resin sacks when the police intervened. Five were arrested, while three suspects remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to a robbery attempt in Delhi's Outer North district, police engaged in a shootout that left three suspects injured, authorities reported on Saturday.

Officers on patrol near Khera Khurd village became aware of suspicious actions next to a warehouse, prompting further investigation.

When authorities arrived, they encountered a group loading PVC resin sacks onto a truck. An altercation ensued as suspects attempted quick escape, including gunfire exchange leading to arrest of five individuals, while three remain on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

