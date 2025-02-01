Delhi Police Thwart Robbery; Three Suspects Injured in Shootout
In Delhi's Outer North district, police thwarted a robbery attempt, resulting in three suspects injured during a shootout. Officials reported that suspects were caught loading a truck with PVC resin sacks when the police intervened. Five were arrested, while three suspects remain at large.
In a swift response to a robbery attempt in Delhi's Outer North district, police engaged in a shootout that left three suspects injured, authorities reported on Saturday.
Officers on patrol near Khera Khurd village became aware of suspicious actions next to a warehouse, prompting further investigation.
When authorities arrived, they encountered a group loading PVC resin sacks onto a truck. An altercation ensued as suspects attempted quick escape, including gunfire exchange leading to arrest of five individuals, while three remain on the run.
