Delhi Police Thwart Robbery; Three Suspects Injured in Shootout

In a swift response to a robbery attempt in Delhi's Outer North district, police engaged in a shootout that left three suspects injured, authorities reported on Saturday.

Officers on patrol near Khera Khurd village became aware of suspicious actions next to a warehouse, prompting further investigation.

When authorities arrived, they encountered a group loading PVC resin sacks onto a truck. An altercation ensued as suspects attempted quick escape, including gunfire exchange leading to arrest of five individuals, while three remain on the run.

