Capture of Chain Snatching Suspect Ends Cross-State Pursuit

A man has been apprehended in West Bengal for his involvement in a chain-snatching incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, according to local police reports.

The suspect, Abdul Shahabaz Abdul Nazir, aged 31, was arrested earlier this week in Khidripur following a theft that occurred on January 16 in Mira Road.

Authorities successfully traced Nazir after receiving crucial information about his whereabouts, recovering both a stolen motorcycle and gold jewellery worth Rs 43,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)