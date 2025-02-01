Left Menu

Capture of Chain Snatching Suspect Ends Cross-State Pursuit

A 31-year-old man named Abdul Shahabaz Abdul Nazir was arrested in West Bengal for a chain-snatching incident in Maharashtra's Thane district. The crime involved stealing a gold chain worth Rs 43,000. Police traced him through various leads and recovered the stolen items and a motorcycle.

Updated: 01-02-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:57 IST
A man has been apprehended in West Bengal for his involvement in a chain-snatching incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, according to local police reports.

The suspect, Abdul Shahabaz Abdul Nazir, aged 31, was arrested earlier this week in Khidripur following a theft that occurred on January 16 in Mira Road.

Authorities successfully traced Nazir after receiving crucial information about his whereabouts, recovering both a stolen motorcycle and gold jewellery worth Rs 43,000.

