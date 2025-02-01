Budget Boost: CIC and PESB Receive Financial Uplift

The Central Information Commission (CIC) and the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) received a budget allocation of Rs 42.49 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26, marking a modest increase from the previous year's Rs 41.51 crore. The announcement was made on Saturday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation outlined that the allocation is intended for establishment-related expenses for both the CIC and PSEB. This move reflects the government's commitment to maintaining transparency and efficiency within these bodies.

Moreover, the government has earmarked Rs 3 crore for the Department of Personnel and Training to enhance the promotion of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, a significant rise from the previous allocation of Rs 2.60 crore. This underscores the government's ongoing commitment to promoting transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)