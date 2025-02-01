Left Menu

Revolutionizing Prisons: India's Modernization Initiative

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a budget allocation of Rs 300 crore for prison modernization for the next fiscal year, later revised to Rs 75 crore. The Model Prisons Act emphasizes efficient prison management, legal aid, skill development, and reintegration of inmates into society.

The Indian government has announced a significant budget proposal aimed at modernizing prisons across the nation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman initially allocated Rs 300 crore for the upcoming fiscal year, mirroring the current cycle's commitment, although the amount was later adjusted to Rs 75 crore.

The Union Home Ministry underscores the pivotal role of effective prison management within the criminal justice system. In alignment with this, a 'Model Prisons Act' was finalized in May 2023, detailing the establishment of various jail types and mechanisms to prevent criminal activities.

Key features of the Model Act include legal aid, parole facilitation, and skill development for prisoners, with a view towards rehabilitation and social reintegration. The Act also integrates welfare programs and after-care services as core elements of the prison system's institutional care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

