Remembering Navin Chawla: A Trailblazer for Third Gender Voters

Navin Chawla, the former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) known for pioneering electoral reforms, passed away at the age of 79. His tenure is remembered for ushering in key changes, notably enabling third gender voters to be recognized as 'Other' rather than being confined to 'Male' or 'Female'.

The Election Commission highlighted Chawla's various contributions, including pushing for constitutional parity in the process of removing election commissioners akin to the stringent measures for CEC removal. His initiatives continue to inspire the commission's work.

Colleagues recalled a cheerful Chawla, who was a 1969-batch IAS officer and had a significant impact on India's electoral landscape. Despite controversies during his term, he is celebrated for his leadership and dedication to the electoral process, further solidified by his literary work on Mother Teresa.

(With inputs from agencies.)