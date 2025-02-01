Left Menu

Remembering Navin Chawla: A Trailblazer for Third Gender Voters

Navin Chawla, the former Chief Election Commissioner, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of reforms including enabling third gender voters to identify as 'Other'. Despite a controversial tenure, Chawla advocated for constitutional amendments and was known for his contributions to the electoral process and his biographical work on Mother Teresa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:46 IST
Remembering Navin Chawla: A Trailblazer for Third Gender Voters
Navin Chawla
  • Country:
  • India

Navin Chawla, the former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) known for pioneering electoral reforms, passed away at the age of 79. His tenure is remembered for ushering in key changes, notably enabling third gender voters to be recognized as 'Other' rather than being confined to 'Male' or 'Female'.

The Election Commission highlighted Chawla's various contributions, including pushing for constitutional parity in the process of removing election commissioners akin to the stringent measures for CEC removal. His initiatives continue to inspire the commission's work.

Colleagues recalled a cheerful Chawla, who was a 1969-batch IAS officer and had a significant impact on India's electoral landscape. Despite controversies during his term, he is celebrated for his leadership and dedication to the electoral process, further solidified by his literary work on Mother Teresa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025