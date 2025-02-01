Cracking Down on the Fake Ph.D Admission Racket

Delhi Police have uncovered a sophisticated fake online Ph.D admission racket, arresting two key figures accused of duping at least 15 aspiring students, as confirmed by officials on Saturday.

According to the police, the principal architect of the scam, Javed Khan, a foreign-educated computer engineer, along with his accomplice, Shahrukh Ali, lured victims with the false promise of Ph.D admissions, pocketing substantial sums of money in the process.

The racket was exposed following a complaint from a management aspirant who noticed irregularities after being pressured for more funds without formal receipts. A detailed probe revealed the scam's extensive operations through digital footprint analysis, ultimately leading to the arrest of both accused in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)